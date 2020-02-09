JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The woman accused of carjacking and stabbing a United Cab driver almost a dozen times Tuesday night has been arrested.
Jefferson County deputies told News 4 a woman was picked up by the cab around 9 p.m. near the Dierbergs off Tesson Ferry Road. While the woman was in the car, she reportedly told the driver she needed to stop for money.
Then, just before 11 p.m., they got close to her drop-off location near Windemere and Miller in Imperial, where the woman refused to get out and allegedly started stabbing the driver. The driver suffered stab wounds to his head, hands and stomach before he ran to an open garage to seek help
As the driver ran for help, the woman stole the cab. The stolen minivan was later found off Telegraph Road in St. Louis County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the woman they believed to be the suspect. After releasing the image, the sheriff's office said they received numerous tips from the public which helped lead them to a suspect.
Saturday night, Ajla Zekan, of St. Louis, was arrested by St. Louis County police during a traffic stop. The 21-year-old was charged by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Her cash-only bond was set at $500,000.
"You have to be extra ordinary careful when you pick up whoever. And you never really know who you're picking up," said Ernest Greenlee, another driver with United Cab.
Greenlee said the injured goes by the nickname of “Sunny,” and described him as a very nice guy. His real name is Inam Allah Khattak and his family shared a photo of him from his hospital bed.
