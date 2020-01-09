DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a 62-year-old man at a home in St. Charles County just before Christmas.
Abigail Lawrence, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police said she stabbed the man to death at a home along Pinnacle Pointe Drive in Dardenne Prairie on December 20.
This street is not far from the intersection of Feise Road and Bryan Road.
St. Charles County police initially described the incident as a domestic dispute but said the evidence does not support that nor does it suggest that is was an act of self-defense.
