ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- A woman was taken into custody after police say she shot her boyfriend in the leg Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 29-year-old woman shot her 38-year-old boyfriend after a verbal argument in the 2200 block of Missouri Ave. in the McKinley Heights neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The woman was taken into custody.
No other information was released.
