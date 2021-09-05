Woman accused of robbing Walgreens at gunpoint in St. Charles County

The O'Fallon Police Department is looking for this woman who is accused of an armed robbery at a St. Charles County Walgreens. 

 O'Fallon Missouri Police Department

O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a woman accused of robbing a Walgreens at gunpoint in Winghaven. 

The O'Fallon Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Walgreens on Highway N in Winghaven around 9:30 p.m. Officers are looking for a white woman with an athletic build with brown hair. 

If you know who she is or her whereabouts, call the department at 636-240-3200.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.