MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of setting a fire at a Mehlville apartment complex.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Colonial Woods Drive. Fire crews told News 4 at least three of the four units were occupied at the time of the fire and everyone was able to get out of the building.
Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured while trying to get out of the building. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The St. Louis County Police Department said following the fire they arrested 38-year-old Fatima Sljivar. She has been charged with first-degree arson and animal abuse.
Court documents state that Sljivar admitted to lighting paper with a lighter, calling it a “show.” She also reportedly acknowledged her cat was inside at the time and stated the animal would be better off dying in the fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, Sljivar allegedly stood in the middle of the roadway causing a delay for firefighters getting to the scene.
