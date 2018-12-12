ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman is facing charges after police said her kids were found in her car with a stranger near downtown St. Louis on Friday.
Nicole Byers, 33, is charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities said an officer received a call around 9:30 p.m. about two girls, aged 3 and 6, in a car without food, water or heat. Police said they were also with a stranger.
The mother returned to the car more than an hour later, police said.
The girls told an officer that they had not eaten all day and needed to use the bathroom.
Police said the 6-year-old girl told them that three of them came to downtown St. Louis to “get some medicine.” They also said they were told not to tell her father.
Temperatures were around freezing on Friday.
