CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Chesterfield are looking for a woman accused of taking money from a Walmart self-checkout.
On Dec. 6, the woman took $100 cash belonging to a customer who accidentally left it at a self-checkout at 4:24 p.m.
The woman left the scene in a white Nissan SUV.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.