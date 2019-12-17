Chesterfield shoplifter 10/6

The woman is accused of taking $100 belonging to a Walmart customer from a self-checkout.

 Chesterfield Police Department

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Chesterfield are looking for a woman accused of taking money from a Walmart self-checkout. 

On Dec. 6, the woman took $100 cash belonging to a customer who accidentally left it at a self-checkout at 4:24 p.m.

The woman left the scene in a white Nissan SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

