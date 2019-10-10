ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after a toddler was present when an argument escalated into a cutting in north St. Louis overnight.
According to police, a 22-year-old woman cut a 36-year-old man during an argument in the 9100 block of Edna Street shortly after midnight.
Police said a 2-year-old boy was in the room during the incident but was not injured.
The man sustained cuts to his face, back and arm. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The woman was taken into custody in the 8800 block of North Broadway without incident.
