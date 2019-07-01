UNION, MO (KMOV.com)- An 21-year-old woman was arrested after beating on the drive thru window at a Jack in the Box in Union Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Police said the woman admitted to consuming alcohol and a further investigation revealed that she was allegedly driving while intoxicated.
According to police, the unnamed woman from St. Clair's breath sample registered at 0.181.
