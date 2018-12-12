BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A woman drove her Toyota Avalon into a parked car and then kept going, hitting two other vehicles while her own 11-year-old was in the back seat, police said.
Police said Kym P. Cooper, 36, struck a parked 2000 Ford Explorer then kept going and struck two 2018 Jeep Cherokees that were parked in a driveway in the area of Richland Prairie Boulevard and Ganim Drive in Belleville, Illinois.
Police said they found Cooper’s daughter in the vehicle after the incident. Cooper was uninjured and refused to let medics check on her daughter.
Cooper was taken into custody for driving under the influence and child endangerment. Her daughter was taken into protective custody and transported to Cardinal Glennon Hospital for treatment of internal injuries.
