PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of child endangerment after her son was found floating in a Metro East lake earlier this year.
Police in Pontoon Beach received a call about a missing child on March 5. When officers went to the scene, they found Amiethyst Carruba’s 3-year-old son unresponsive in Mallard Lake. First responders performed CPR on the child, but he later died at the hospital.
“The preventable death of a young children is devastating,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “While nothing can bring him back, we hope to ensure justice is served on his behalf.”
Carruba has been charged with endangering the life or health of a child. If convicted, she could serve up to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
