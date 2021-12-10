You are the owner of this article.
Woman accused in fatal North City stabbing

Johnetta Darden

Officers are seeking charged of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Johnetta Darden, 36. 

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that occurred in North City Thursday night.

Police say she stabbed a man his 60s in a home in the 5400 block of Union just after 9:30 p.m. The man died at a hospital.

