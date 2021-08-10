MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 90-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed near the Madison County, Bond County, Illinois line Tuesday morning.
Police say the accident happened on Illinois Route 143 near Pinetree Lane at 10:15 a.m. Betty Plochar was walking across Illinois Route 143 from her mailbox when she was hit by a black 1996 Ford F 150.
Plochar was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver refused medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.