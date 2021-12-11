Woman, 84, killed after tornado touches down in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A tornado touched down in St. Charles County Friday night, leaving behind significant damage and causing one death.
As severe weather moved across the area, the St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management agency confirmed a tornado was on the ground north of Augusta and moving towards Weldon Spring before 8 p.m. The damage in an area 2.5 miles west of Defiance indicates the tornado was at least an EF-3, the National Weather Service said.
Storm survey update: We have found at least EF-3 damage 2.5 miles west of Defiance on Highway F. NOTE - this survey is still ongoing and the rating for this tornado may increase. To follow along as we rate damage - check out this website: https://t.co/yMJcRHs2ya pic.twitter.com/F9C9UbfgiW— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 11, 2021
The St. Charles County Ambulance District said three people were taken to the hospital. One of the victims died, the National Weather Service says. Officials later said that victim was an 84-year-old woman. Authorities conducted secondary searches to make sure other residents were safe.
Our News 4 crews saw damage on along Highway F and Highway 94 where sections of the road were completely impassable from all the debris. Crews were on the scene trying to clear Highway F. Two homes sit on that corner and both their roofs were blown off.
News 4’s Caroline Hecker recalled being in the area and seeing two homes completely blown off of their foundations. St. Charles County authorities are set to discuss more at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ameren reported over 14,000 power outages as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the St. Louis area.
