FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) – A regular at an Ohio Culver’s pitched in to help after a staffing shortage shutdown the dining room.
Culver’s in Findlay has been drive-thru only since last month. To beef up staffing, owner Danielle Doxsey held walk-in interviews and noticed a familiar face.
"Bonnie was walking up, and she is a regular, so I met her at the door, and I explained that we were closed,” Doxsey recalled. “And she's like no I'm her for an interview... And I was like, what!?”
“And I said, ‘What can I do to help?’ And they said, ‘You can help us until we can get it open, and take food to cars,’” Bonnie August said.
August, 81, said she was one of the first people in the door when the Culver’s opened. She’s been a regular ever since. August missed sitting down and eating at her favorite restaurant regularly with her circle of friends, so she decided it was time to step up and join the team.
August’s days of retirement are now over. She works six days a week for up to four-hour shifts taking drive-thru orders out to cars. August is looking forward to serving customers in the dining area once it reopens, including her group of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.