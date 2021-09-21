ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 79-year-old woman was carjacked in her driveway in the Central West End Tuesday afternoon, police tell News 4.
The carjacking happened in the 4500 block of Pershing just after 1:00 p.m. The woman was in her driveway when a man with a scarf over his face approached her from the street, pulled out a gun and demanded she leave her purse in the car and the keys in the ignition.
Police say the suspect then got into the woman's 1998 Toyota Camry and drove off. The victim was not injured.
