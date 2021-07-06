Granite City car into home 07062021

Detectives are investigating the scene where a car crashed into the front of a home in Granite City. One person was killed.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman died after a truck crashed into a Granite City home late Monday night.

The vehicle crashed into a home in the 1900 block of Joy Ave, killing 73-year-old Virginia Ann Ohren, around 10:50 p.m. Police said the driver of the truck was taken into custody and charges are being applied for through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. No other details regarding the crash have been made available.

