DUTCHTOWN (KMOV.com) -- A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday afternoon in Dutchtown.
A witness told police they dropped the 65-year-old woman off in the 3800 block of Chippewa around 4 p.m. After the woman exited the car, she walked to the rearm and attempted to cross the road, at which time she was hit by a passing vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
