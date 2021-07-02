STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman died after a Thursday crash in Ste. Genevieve County.
Caroline Knake was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo along US 61 north of Nuedeck Road when the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 61-year-old’s car went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and went airborne. When the car landed, the front of it hit two trees.
Knake was pronounced dead at the crash scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
