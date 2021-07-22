ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot overnight in north St. Louis.
Robin Perry, 56, was found shot on a porch in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue around 2 a.m. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information that can assist in the homicide investigation is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
