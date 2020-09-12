ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was struck by gunshots in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning.
A 53-year-old woman was driving west on I-70 near Salisbury at 2:43 a.m. when a dark SUV drove alongside her and began firing shots, police say.
She was shot in the abdomen and transported to a local hospital. She is in stable condition.
No suspect description was given by police. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.