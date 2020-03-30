BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Clair County are investigating the circumstances that led to an accidental shooting Monday afternoon.
Police said 20-year-old Nalisia T. Barnes, of East St. Louis, was shot one and pronounced dead in the 2500 block of Lucy Drive, in unincorporated Belleville.
Barnes was at the home with four others at the time of the shooting.
The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m.
According to police, the victim was not familiar with this firearm, accidentally discharged a round, and unfortunately struck herself in the head.
No one else was injured in this accident.
The others in the home immediately began first aid and called 911 for help.
