ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- Grammy-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa will be bringing his Decent Exposure tour to the Show-Me State in August.
Khalifa will memorized fans on August 1 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. A slew of rappers and entertainers will join the "Black and Yellow" rapper on stage such as French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.
General tickets will be on sale at April 26 at 10 a.m. with lawn and selected reserved tickets will start off at $19 for the first week of sales.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.