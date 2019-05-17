MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man after a concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
An 44-year-old man was found unconscious at about 11:10 p.m. on May 15 after the Dave Matthews Band concert had ended.
The man was treated at the scene and was taken to an area hospital.
He died several hours later after an apparent head injury, police say.
The Maryland Heights Police is currently investigating and is considering it a suspicious death.
Witnesses or anyone with any information on this incident are asked to contact police at 314-298-8700.
