HARTFORD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was hit by a car overnight in Hartford, Illinois.
The woman was hit on Route 3 and Piasa Lane around 1 a.m. Friday.
A witness told News 4 the woman was looking for a phone that had fallen off of the car after fueling at a nearby gas station.
The woman reportedly sustained head and leg injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.