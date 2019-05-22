MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man after a concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
An 44-year-old man was found unconscious at about 11:10 p.m. on May 15 after the Dave Matthews Band concert had ended.
Police say the man had two injuries, one to his face and another to his head.
An investigation has determined that a white male in his late 20's may have witnessed the man fall to the pavement. He summoned a security guard and said that he saw the injured man and that his injuries were serious.
The witness told the security guard that he was in the medical field and that is why he felt his injuries were very serious.
Police would like to speak with this witness or anyone who may have more information on this incident. They are asked to call the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.
The victim was at the concert with his wife. Police say she wasn't near him when another concert goer spotted him lying on the concrete walkway between the grassy area and seats.
The man was treated at the scene and was taken to an area hospital.
He died several hours later. According to the victim's wife, a neurologist examined her husband and said he died from blunt force trauma to the head that involved more than what would be expected from a fall.
The Maryland Heights Police is currently investigating and is considering it a suspicious death.
