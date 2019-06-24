NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Kashina Haper says she’s received threats since posting a Facebook Live video that showed the moments after Officer Michael Langsdorf was gunned down.
North Carolina native Bonette Meeks is charged in connection with the shooting.
The owner of the store where the shooting occurred told News 4 Langsdorf was responding to Clay’s Wellston Food Market after the owner called police on Meeks for trying to use a bad check.
“He’s was at work and lost his life, and people thought I put it on Facebook for attention,” said Harper.
The video shows Harper and other customers trying to help Langsdorf, who was face down in a pool of blood.
“I got from behind the door and ran to the officer, and got on his walkie talkie. I said, 'An officer's been shot at 6250 Page. Please come, he’s hurt bad,” Harper said.
Harper says when another customer stepped in to help, that’s when she went to Facebook.
“He was still talking. I guess he ended up getting the microphone, he was like, 'I want the microphone,’ and ended up putting in the code that he was shot,” said Harper.
Harper says she thought she was doing a good deed by recording the video; she says she posted it for legal reasons.
“The only reason why I put in on Facebook was for him to get justice. I didn’t know he was going to get killed and I just wanted him to know when they take that man to trial, he knows what he did and how much pain he put this man through,” Harper said.
