ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Heather Kraleman and her husband were eating outside of Sauce on the Side in St. Charles when they were caught in the mess of a man throwing Molotov cocktails at the restaurant. The couple said it started when they heard a woman scream.

"A dude just comes flying through followed by a female," Kraleman said. "Then I asked her if she was ok because she screamed and then she, I realized, had one [a Molotov Cocktail] in her hands."

Man charged for throwing lit Molotov at Sauce on the Side in St. Charles after getting fired A man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after throwing lit Molotov cocktails at sauce on the Side because the man was angry he was fired from the restaurant.

Police say at this point, one had already been thrown in a residential area nearby.

"She like just threw it in front of me," Kraleman said. "My husband left me, he went off he went to chase her and he got a hold of her around the corner but the guy caught back up and punched my husband in the face and yelled 'this doesn't concern you.'"

From there, police said the man drove off crashing a mile away near Ameristar Boulevard. That's where they found him and arrested him. Officers report finding materials for Molotov cocktails in his car. He ultimately lit three of them throughout the night.

"There were easily like 15 people outside and even a little kid," Kraleman said.

Sauce on the Side sent the following statement to News 4: