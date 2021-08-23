ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The highly-anticipated City Foundry STL welcomed thousands of visitors to grab a bite inside the town hall in Midtown.

The $300 million development opened on August 11 and welcomed over 15,000 guests within the first five days at their 11 kitchens: Good Day, Kalbi Taco Shack, Turmeric Street Style, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Buenos Aires Cafe, Press Waffle Co., Hello Poke, Poptimism STL, Sub Division Sandwich Co. Chez Ali, and The Kitchen Bar. Eventually, the space will have 20 open kitchens with a lineup of notable area eats and first-to-the-area food vendors.

“The St. Louis community not only embraced our vision for St. Louis’ first true food hall, but also extended kindness and grace to all of our kitchen operators who are learning the ropes. We are so thankful for the support," Director of Operations Susie Bonwich said.

Each kitchen will have their own hours of operation where takeout and indoor dining inside the food hall's common areas will be offered. As of Monday, the food hall will open Wednesdays through Monday. Outdoor seating will be available next month.

“The Food Hall at City Foundry is the first of its kind in St. Louis. By the end of this year, we’ll have introduced several new eateries to St. Louis while providing a space for guests to taste what makes this city great: diverse culture and hard-working and talented people. Visitors will not only be able to taste unique culinary dishes, but also experience art with all five senses at City Foundry,” stated Will Smith of City Foundry STL.

The Foundry aims to open other attractions such as a movie theater and grocery store. City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way. Free parking is available at three lots.