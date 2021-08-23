Visitors are finally able to grab a bite to eat inside the City Foundry STL!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The highly-anticipated City Foundry STL welcomed thousands of visitors to grab a bite inside the town hall in Midtown. 

Episode 151: City Foundry STL

The $300 million development opened on August 11 and welcomed over 15,000 guests within the first five days at their 11 kitchens: Good DayKalbi Taco ShackTurmeric Street StylePatty’s CheesecakesBuenos Aires CafePress Waffle Co.Hello Poke, Poptimism STLSub Division Sandwich Co. Chez Ali, and The Kitchen Bar. Eventually, the space will have 20 open kitchens with a lineup of notable area eats and first-to-the-area food vendors.

“The St. Louis community not only embraced our vision for St. Louis’ first true food hall, but also extended kindness and grace to all of our kitchen operators who are learning the ropes. We are so thankful for the support," Director of Operations Susie Bonwich said. 

Each kitchen will have their own hours of operation where takeout and indoor dining inside the food hall's common areas will be offered. As of Monday, the food hall will open Wednesdays through Monday. Outdoor seating will be available next month.

Map of City Foundry

 Visitors will be able to grab a bite to eat inside the City Foundry STL Wednesday!
Food Hall at City Foundry

The Food Hall at City Foundry

“The Food Hall at City Foundry is the first of its kind in St. Louis. By the end of this year, we’ll have introduced several new eateries to St. Louis while providing a space for guests to taste what makes this city great: diverse culture and hard-working and talented people. Visitors will not only be able to taste unique culinary dishes, but also experience art with all five senses at City Foundry,” stated Will Smith of City Foundry STL.

The Foundry aims to open other attractions such as a movie theater and grocery store. City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way. Free parking is available at three lots. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.