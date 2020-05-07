ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In two months, St. Louis Public Schools will welcome high school students.
Summer school for them is scheduled July 6 and will continue the entire month of July.
The district superintendent said the curriculum will focus on credit recovery.
After the high schoolers leave, educators will get a week off and welcome then middle school students on August 3.
Those students will attend summer school for 10 days.
Summer school will be a mix of virtual and in-person.
But next school year is another story.
"While we have always been concerned about safety. That has always been around bullying, weapons, fighting, all of those things. This changes the whole dynamic of what safety is,” said SLPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams. "The plan for the actual school year, obviously, is up in the air for everybody across the entire country."
He's working with a panel of area teachers, parents, and principals to pick a back-to-school date.
Based on information, he's hoping the next school year starts August 24.
"That information, as you know, is changing every day. Depending on what we learn, we will make the adjustments as needed," Adams said.
The panel is focused on academic structure, but also school operations.
"If students need to test to determine if they have a virus, the notion of wearing masks for staff, the notion of wearing masks for students,” he explained.
Adams is also discussing rules for sanitizing buildings, taking temperatures, and social distancing on buses, in classrooms, and during lunch.
The coronavirus pandemic, Adams said, has changed the whole dynamic of what safety is.
“A kid comes in school with a fever or chills and the kid has the ability to impact what happens with the building short term and long term,” he said.
Adams also added that if parents don't want their child in school when classes do resume, he fully intends to seek approval from the state to let the learning process continue at home.
