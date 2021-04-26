ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As Cardinals fans stream into Busch Stadium, there’s a sense of springtime normalcy in the air. But some worry the ballpark won’t increase capacity or get rid of the mask requirement if vaccination rates don’t increase.
“First game in almost two years and I can hardly wait,” said Martha Simpson.
She’s one of the 26 percent of Missourians who are fully vaccinated.
“I want to get back to normal as fast as we can,” she said.
News 4 asked dozens of people about vaccines, the only ones willing to go on record were those who had received their vaccines. Others were hesitant. One young man said he planned to but just hadn’t gotten around to it. That’s what health officials are calling vaccine complacency.
“What we’re finding is some people don’t know that they are eligible, they don’t know where to go get one, they don’t have the time to go get one or they don’t have the access,” said Amy Yeager with the Madison County Health Department.
It’s different from vaccine hesitancy, which means someone likely won’t get the vaccine due to political, religious or health reasons. According to a CBS News poll, Overall, six in 10 Americans say they will get vaccinated or report having received at least one dose. That leaves four in 10 who say "maybe" (18%) or "no" outright (22%).
Vaccinations are starting to plateau across our region. At peak, Missouri's 7-day average was 53,958 on April 11. It's been going down from there. Monday, the 7-day average is 28,614. It’s a similar situation in Illinois. At peak, the state’s 7-day average was 132,979 on April 12. Monday, the 7-day average is 105,873.
Health agencies are working to remove barriers, from adding walk-in hours to making clinics begin earlier or later in the day. They are also working to reach members of the public who aren't tuning into social media or the news by putting up flyers in restaurants, salons, community centers and grocery stores.
"We have yet to explore clinic hours later in the evening as we must consider our staff and volunteers’ safety and the time they are away from their families. Employers can also help in this process by allowing their employees time off to receive a COVID-19 vaccination during their regular work hours. As we continue our work toward vaccinating city residents, we may consider adjusting our hours in the future," said a spokesperson for St. Louis City Health Department.
You can find a list of where to get vaccinated by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.