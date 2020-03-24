ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Given news Tuesday the 2020 Olympics would be pushed to 2021, St. Louis leaders are left to wonder what that means for the Olympic Gymnastics trials that were scheduled to take place at the Enterprise Center in June.
No new date has been announced, but Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed confirmed that would not take place in June, likely costing the city thousands.
The postponement is just another event that will leave a big mark in the city's budget.
"Any of these shortfalls will be reflected within that board bill and cause pressure all the way through to each and every department," Reed explained. "So we have a lot of work to do, when we get back in session to get that board bill put together to where it actually work for the city and do it with a lot of unknowns."
