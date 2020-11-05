ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If St. Louis-area residents want see Michelangelo's painting on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, they'll have a chance without ever having to board a plane.
All the have to do is head to the America's Center downtown.
A new exhibition opens Friday, brought to the Gateway City by Martin Biallas.
"It's kind of my pet project," he said.
The whole idea was inspired by his personal experience at the actual chapel.
"You're kind of standing there in this 10,000 square foot area, with 2000 people and a lot of noise," he said. "The frescos, Michelangelo's masterpieces, are all the way up. Sixty, 70 feet up and they all look very small, like a stamp."
So Biallas got the license to reproduce each painting exactly like the original, including the actual size.
All the paintings are laid out in the same order they are on the ceiling in Vatican City, but a lot closer to the observer's eye.
"You're basically walking 10 or 15 feet underneath the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel," he explained.
"This gives you the opportunity to see everything up close and personal," added Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis. "Bringing this exhibit here provides us with another opportunity to attract folks to come have a tourism experience in downtown St. Louis."
There are also benches set up so visitors can enjoy the artwork from its original perspective, if they want.
Biallas said he was ready to bring the show to St. Louis
"This is the first exhibit we've had since March. We were all shut down for the last nine months like everybody else," he said.
