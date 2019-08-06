EDWARDSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- In just five months, recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois.
But in the meantime, cities and towns across the state are grappling with whether they should allow sales.
Early estimates are that it would bring in $500 million a year in tax revenue, but some residents in Metro East communities are concerned about possible ramifications.
John Raymond lives in Edwardsville, having moved from California three months ago. He cited marijuana as one of the reasons he left the state, along with taxes.
He doesn’t want his new hometown to allow recreational sales.
“My thoughts are we should ban it,” he said. “Too messy. I've been in cities that allow it for medicinal and recreational. All you have is a bunch of drug people walking around with their heads out of place.
But others disagree.
Resident Danielle Kinnison said how the rollout is managed is key, but the city shouldn’t pass up a possible economic boost.
“We don't get on it, other areas will and then we'll be behind,” she said. “I think if they do it right, it would be a good opportunity for the city.”
By "doing it right," she says she believes in educating the public to alleviate concerns.
But as Edwardsville weighs on outright ban, others say there are other ways to raise revenue.
“I think there's plenty of other ways to raise funds like they did the tollway system,” Marilyn Tesmer “Raising the gas tax, which I didn't like either, just lots of different ways you can raise money instead of selling a thing that's not good for people.”
Cities and towns are deciding if they're going to restrict locations where marijuana can be sold, as well as regulations on signs and advertising.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on January 1.
