ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a full couple of days at the Family Arena in St. Charles County as they vaccinated those pre-registered with the county health department.
“We have over 100,000 people in our virtual queue. Those are people who have registered for a vaccine with us, and we’ve only received a little over 3,000 doses and we’ve used almost all of them,” Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said. He's the director of the St. Charles County Health Department.
It’s a similar story in St. Louis County. They have around 320,000 people signed up for the vaccine and so far they have received around 5,000 doses from the state. Which is why if you haven’t heard about an appointment, you’re asked to be patient.
In St. Louis City, they received their first shipment of 3,900 doses this week and already they’ve administered about one-fourth, vaccinating most of the city’s EMS and firefighters as well as many police officers. Over the next few days they will continue to vaccinate the city’s first responders and if they have any extras they will begin with the general public that qualify, which include those 65 and older as well as those with certain health conditions.
CARESTL is a community health center who is also vaccinating the public. They began calling hundreds of people this week to schedule appointments. You can register here if you are eligible.
The National Guard is also helping with vaccinations. On Friday, they will hold multiple mass vaccination sites including on in Lincoln County and one in Cape Girardeau County. Both events are completely booked. In Lincoln County, residents who had registered with their county health department received calls to make an appointment for the National Guard event.
We reached out to the Missouri Health Department to find out how St. Louis area residents can find out about future National Guard events including any in the St. Louis area.
We have compiled a list of hospital systems and county health departments where you can register to get vaccinated.
