(KMOV.com) — As baseball continues its negotiations toward returning to the field in 2020, the Cardinals are focused this week on something other than the coronavirus shutdown for MLB.
In the MLB Draft taking place Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the Cardinals are tied for an MLB-high seven picks in the truncated event. Due to a lack of anticipated revenues across MLB in 2020, the decision was made by the league and team owners to shorten the draft from its usual 40 rounds to an almost incomprehensibly brief five rounds. The broader picture of the impact the move could have for the state of farm systems around the league won't be known for some time, but the Cardinals remain enthused nevertheless for the opportunities that await them in this year’s draft.
“Probably the most important thing is, we still have an opportunity with seven picks, beginning tomorrow night, to really add talent to our system,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters in a Zoom call Tuesday. "So I think we’re entering this draft with the same optimism and excitement that we normally have, but I think the one thing that’s different is you just have less shots on goal. What I mean by that is, you don’t have the opportunity to go 40 rounds… Players come from every round, so we’re going to lose that opportunity going forward. But we’re still going to make the most of it.”
While much of the Cardinals scouting and baseball operations departments will be reporting virtually to the club’s war room for this year’s draft, the commissioner’s office approved for Mozeliak and scouting director Randy Flores to conduct the draft from Busch Stadium, which is otherwise closed. Flores described the move as one that would help ensure access to technology, the team’s internal database and security afforded by VPN access as the team conducts its draft.
“Busch Stadium is closed so it will be a bit of a ghost town, but Mo and I will be able to be in the building,” Flores said.
One challenge accompanying the short length of the draft is what happens to the rest of the players who aren't selected. For this year, undrafted players are free to sign with any team for a maximum bonus of only $20,000. Rather than having the freedom to scout and select under-the-radar prospects in the late rounds as the Cardinals typically do successfully, the team finds itself in a position in 2020 where those same players will also need to choose the Cardinals over--over other potential suitors or a prospective return to the collegiate game. Mozeliak speculated that there would be only a “small, select group that’s willing to take that $20,000,” as undrafted free agent signings.
Asked about the difficulty in convincing undrafted players to sign from such a low bonus this year, given that many of those same players would have likely landed comfortably within the first 10 rounds of the draft in any other year, Flores made it clear his department’s strategy is devoted more toward identification of quality candidates than it is overt salesmanship.
“How much time is spent trying to convince people to sign? That part right there is, I think, a difficult exercise,” Flores said. “Professional baseball, the road to the big leagues, minor league baseball, the minor league lifestyle, is not something that you ever want to convince anyone to do. It’s hard enough if you want to play, much less if you’re trying to have a sales pitch, if you’re trying to have a better video, do a better highlight reel, have a higher person in the front office call someone—I don’t think that’s an exercise and a path that is beneficial.
“So what I will say, how much time are we spending exploring that bucket? I would say that one of the things that the Cardinals have prided themselves on is the attention to detail at all spots in the draft. History has shown that we have culled talent from all spots in the draft. For both big-league relevance, trades and also just promotion as they help the teams win and are promoted through the department at a rate that I believe is at the top of the industry. Now, we’re absent that traditional 40-round draft. But I would say that same pride and attention to detail is spent canvassing and exploring opportunities for those players who are excited and willing to start their careers under the parameters of this draft.”
As all players not taken in the first five rounds of this week’s draft will land in the undrafted pool, the format will deprive the Cardinals of an area of the draft they have had success in exploiting in the past. Successful late-round picks by St. Louis in recent years include Matt Carpenter (13th round), Luke Voit (22nd round), Tommy Edman (6th round) as just a few examples of players who have gone on to make an impact at the MLB level.
As Flores mentioned, the Cardinals have spent time surveying the opportunities that could await them in the undrafted player market. Though they don’t intend to rely upon gaudy sales pitches lure potential prospects to sign on the dotted line, it sounds like the Cardinals have done their due diligence in identifying the players of interest to them that they believe are primed and ready to begin their professional careers despite the limited signing bonuses available to them under the rules of this particular draft.
In the background of this conversation on how the Cardinals might look to take advantage of the unique rules surrounding the undrafted player pool for the 2020 draft is an element of the baseball landscape that could serve to limit St. Louis’ ability or willingness to wade too deep into those waters. While extracting numerous diamonds from the undrafted rough sounds like an especially satisfying concept, the likelihood of contraction within Minor League Baseball could present fewer opportunities for would-be prospects in farm systems across the game.
According to reports regarding contraction of franchises within the minors, the Cardinals are expected to lose two minor-league clubs from their system, the Johnson City Cardinals and the State College Spikes, in the coming year. John Mozeliak concedes that possibility could limit the degree to which the Cardinals could make additions throughout this year’s draft process.
“Clearly, you still have to place the organization as a place of opportunity,” Mozeliak said. “So when you’re looking at, potentially, the loss of two minor-league teams next year, we want to make sure that the players that we do have will get the same opportunity they may have gotten in years past. So that’s certainly something that we’re focused on and we want to make sure that everybody has a path forward, if possible.”
The Cardinals' first selection will come Wednesday with the No. 21 overall pick. St. Louis then holds three picks within the second round, which include their selection No. 54 overall, the No. 63 overall pick resulting from this winter's Jose Martinez trade with Tampa Bay, and the No. 70 overall choice as the compensation pick for Marcell Ozuna's departure to Atlanta in free agency.
