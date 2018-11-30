ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Music lovers in the area will have a shot to see unlimited concerts this summer.
Live Nation is offering Lawn Pass, which will give fans lawn access to concerts at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, even if the concerts are sold out.
In addition to guaranteed admission, Lawn Pass holders get Fast Lane access for expedited entry to the venue, complimentary lawn chair rentals, and exclusive ticket offers.
The Lawn Pass is $199 per person, and goes on sale at noon December 4.
