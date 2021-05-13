ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson's decision to end federal unemployment benefits for Missourians is leaving some with more questions than answers.
Mike Richman, a local entertainer, doesn't know what his future holds.
"I'm not working, it's not fun," said Richman. "I love what I do more than most people love what they do, and I'm not afforded the opportunity to do it."
During a normal year, Richman sings Frank Sinatra classics at grocery stores, nursing homes and casinos. Since the pandemic, all of the normal gigs have dried up, he said, leaving him no options.
"I'm calling every day," he said. "The casinos tell me they don't have the budget, they're only able to pay their staff and cover their costs. Some restaurants said they're considering live entertainment on their patios, but that they need to call me back."
Richman said because of the lack of work opportunities, he's accepted federal unemployment benefits for much of the last year. This week's announcement of their abrupt in doesn't sit well with Richman.
"I gave him my vote and I want my vote back," said Richman. "This would have been a lot easier if he had put in gradual steps to end it. Not just ending it all at once."
Missouri's unemployment rate is 4.2 percent, but the state said more than 220,000 open jobs exist. According to a Department of Labor and Industrial Relations spokesperson, 56,000 workers are receiving state unemployment benefits, which will not change. 90,500 workers are receiving federal benefits.
Missouri's deadline of June 12 is two weeks sooner than other states making a similar move to withdraw from federal programs.
The maximum weekly unemployment amount from the state is $320.
Despite no paycheck, Richman still enjoys singing in public in hopes of bringing a smile to the faces of strangers.
"I love to make people smile and happy," he said.
Visit www.marksingsforyou.com or email mark@marksingstoyou.com to preview some of Richman's work.
