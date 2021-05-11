JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for an armed kidnapping suspect who forced a woman to drive him from a St. Louis County parking lot Monday evening.
St. Louis County detectives were investigating a stolen car and used a tire deflation device to disable it around 6 p.m. The three people who were inside of the car ran from the vehicle when it stopped near Buzz Westfall Plaza. Two of the suspects, males between 19 and 23 years old, were tracked down and taken into custody after foot pursuits.
A description of the third suspect has not been released.
Security experts recommend drivers always have a mental exit plan, identifying ways to safely get out of a parking lot or traffic to avoid a potential threat. If stopped at a light, keep space between you and the car in front of you, in case you need evade an attacker. Consider pulling through a parking space, rather than parking next to other cars or a curb. If approached, it allows you an easy exit strategy, security experts say.
Experts also recommend keeping your windows rolled up at least half way, which can prevent someone from reaching in and grabbing you or putting a gun in your face. Additionally, keeping your doors locked and putting your phone down can make you less of a target.
While it's natural to panic, some experts say your safest bet is quickly driving away. Engaging the armed suspect, or fighting over a vehicle can prove deadly, they say.
Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
