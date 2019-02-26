ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the world watching St. Louis, leaders of the United Methodist Church voted to continue a policy banning lesbian and gay members of the church.
This means that the United Methodist Church will continue to uphold their current stance on homosexuality, which prohibits all UMC churches from performing same-sex marriages and prohibits LGBTQ members from serving leadership roles and becoming ordained ministers.
Hundreds of delegates representing the church across the world have been voting on whether to accept same-sex marriages and gay clergy members.
The final vote came Tuesday.
"It was a hard day, especially for the LGBTQ people, who are part of the United Methodist Church," said Matt Miofsky, leader of The Gathering church in St. Louis County.
Miofsky said the fifth day of the special meeting, called to determine how to address same-sex marriage, was tense.
“The United Methodist Church is unique, because it is global, and we love that. But, viewpoints on how to do ministry with LGBTQ people differs so widely around the world it makes coming to a consensus in a body like this really difficult," he said.
The majority of the nearly 900 UMC delegates invited to vote rejected other options allowing LGBTQ inclusion.
Miofsky said if the traditional plan is passed, some churches will still follow their own beliefs.
Many progressive members of the church, which has 12 million members, were dismayed at the outcome and discussions on disaffiliation plans have reportedly begun.
