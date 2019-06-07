(CNN.com/WISN) -- Police in Milwaukee have a suspect in custody after a domestic violence situation left a two-month-old child is dead.
Jaquirion Dancer, just two and a half months old was the victim of a brutal beating that police say ultimately killed him.
Before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to the home near 28th and Burleigh for a domestic violence situation.
WISN reports the baby was being held in mom's arms, when the suspect started hitting the mom and the boy. The baby was so badly hurt during the beating, he was taken to children's hospital.
"She's grieving. She's very sad," said Dan Quakkelaar, a local pastor, who met with the mother to offer comfort and support.
Jaquirion's mother was too distraught to talk to local reporters.
"You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well and for her this is a huge tragedy," said Quakkelaar.
Later that night, Jaquirion died from his injuries.
"You can tell from the picture that he was a beautiful boy and full of life and it's hard to deal with when a life like that is lost and so tragically and so unnecessarily," said Quakkelaar.
When asked if the suspect is the child's father, Milwaukee Assistant PoliceChief Steve Caballero said they "..do have a suspect in custody for that, it is gonna be reviewed at the district attorney's office in the next coming days."
