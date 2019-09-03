WISCONSIN (CNN/WISN)--A driving lesson turns deadly.
A Milwaukee mother shot to death in a road rage incident Friday night in front of her 17-year-old son.
Tracy Smith, 46, was teaching her son to drive when another driver hit them but when she got out to talk to the other driver-- he pulled out a gun and shot her.
Milwaukee police gathered at 51st and Capitol trying to learn what led to gunfire and death.
Smith was a sergeant with the State Department of Corrections was shot to death following a minor traffic accident.
"I don't know what to say. But I know one thing, the way my daughter lost her life, it wasn't right. It ain't right." said Smith's mother Ollie Luckett.
Loved ones blames the shooting on reckless driving and road rage.
"You know how it is on these streets. You probably ride it. You know how these people are acting. It's ridiculous. My daughter shouldn't have lost her life like that," said Luckett.
Her son tried to help his mom driving her to the hospital but she died.
The shooter drove off but police later made an arrest.
"She was a beautiful person. She knew how to treat people. She knew how to talk to people. She was wonderful," said Luckett. "That was my oldest daughter. And I wish you knew how I feel."
Milwaukee Police will only say they have a 35-year-old man in custody and they're working on formal charges.
