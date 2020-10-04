FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Wisconsin man has been charged for an August shooting at the St. Clair Square mall.
Officials with the Fairview Heights Police Department said 23-year-old Maximillion Williams was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon and another offense for carrying a gun while being a felon.
Williams was visiting family in the Metro East when he fired shots at a man he was arguing with at St. Clair Square mall in August.
[READ: Police release photos of group allegedly involved in shooting outside St. Clair Square]
No one was injured in the shooting but outdoor windows were shattered.
His bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.