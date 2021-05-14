WISCONSIN (WSAW/CNN) – A 5-year-old Wisconsin girl donated her savings to help a police K9 unit.
Mia Keller went with her mother to buy a raffle ticket at a K9 fundraiser. When she was told the tickets were sold out, she decided on the spot to donate her entire savings of $26. "I saved my money to be a police officer and save the police officers,” she said.
"As far as she's concerned police heroes, right up there with Batman and Superman, they're superheroes to her,” Susan Keller, Mia’s mother, said.
To thank Mia for her donation, the police department invited her to meet the K9s during training day. She also got a tour of the facility and was officially sworn-in as a junior deputy.
