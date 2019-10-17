DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are on the scene of a rollover accident just outside of the Dupo city limits.
The accident happened in the 600 block of McBride Ave around 6:15 p.m.
Ameren crews have been requested for downed power lines, firefighters say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.