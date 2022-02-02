Wintry weather prompts cancellations & early closures

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some St. Louis staples are implementing changes because of the wintry weather.
All St. Louis metro Dierbergs locations will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Schnucks will close stores in the St. Louis metro, Farmington, Warrenton, Washington, Carbondale, Centralia, Cape Girardeau and Columbia at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The Saint Louis Zoo will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. A job fair scheduled for Friday at the attraction has also been postponed.
News 4 meteorologists have classified Wednesday and Thursday as a “Weather Alert Days” because of the wintry mix. The St. Louis snow accumulation predictions range from 4” to 12”
