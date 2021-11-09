ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - After Thanksgiving comes lighting the tree and ice skating in Kiener Plaza, but that's not all that's in store for this year's Winterfest.
This year, there will be the first 5k run and walk through the Gateway Arch National Park. There will also be a one mile kids run. Both races are being held Saturday, Nov. 20.
For more information, click here.
