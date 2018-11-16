ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s the winter tradition St. Louisans have been waiting for: The third annual Winterfest Ice Rink in Kiener Plaza opens November 17 and is hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the St. Louis Blues.
This free community ice rink offers the opportunity to enjoy the thrills of outdoor winter sports under the beautiful downtown skyline.
The Winterfest Ice Rink opens at noon on Saturday, November 17. That evening, the public can enjoy skating during the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights (4 – 8 p.m.).
Thanksgiving Day, the Winterfest Ice Rink opens at 8 a.m. for free skate rental during the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Friday, November 23 is One Nation Night, presented by Bud Select, a rally for fans of the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals featuring St. Louis Blues-themed activities, Louie, Fred Bird, and the Bud Select Build-A-Bar.
The Winterfest Ice Rink will be open Thursdays – Sundays, November 17 through December 19 and daily, December 24 – January 1. Skate rentals are available for $12 for adults and $7 for children 3 – 15-years-old. Anyone with ice skates can skate for free.
For more information on the Winterfest Ice Rink, click here.
