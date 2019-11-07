ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Winterfest Ice Rink at Kiener Plaza will be returning on November 23, it was announced Thursday.
The pop-up ice rink will be open for 9 weeks and will run through January 26 to coincide with the NHL All Star Game, which St. Louis is hosting.
The rink first opened in 2016.
The rink’s hours are as follows:
November 23-December 22 and January 3 – January 26: Fridays: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
December 24 (Christmas Eve) – January 1 (New Year’s Day): 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. daily.
For more information, click here.
